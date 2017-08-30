501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits…

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits southeast coast of Guam

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 4:48 am 08/30/2017 04:48am
Share

INARAJAN VILLAGE, Guam (AP) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has struck the island of Guam.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Guam. The epicenter was 51.7 miles (83.4 kilometers) southeast of Inarajan Village, a community of about 2,300 people.

The earthquake had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers.)

North Korea threatened recently to launch ballistic missiles into waters near Guam. However, leader Kim Jong Un said later that he would watch Washington’s conduct before executing the plan.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?