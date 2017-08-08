Landslide kills 23 in village in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — A rain-triggered landslide hit a village in southwest China on Tuesday, killing 23 people and leaving two others missing, authorities said.

Rescuers were able to pull one person out from the rubble in Gengdi village in Sichuan province, and four others had minor injuries, the provincial government’s news office said in an online statement.

It added that 71 houses were destroyed and a 5-kilometer (3-mile) stretch of road was damaged in the early morning landslide, which has caused an estimated 160 million yuan ($23.9 million) in direct economic losses.

