Landslide kills 23 in village in southwest China

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 6:53 am 08/08/2017 06:53am
Villagers stand near debris as they wait for rescuers to work following a landslide in Gengdi village in southwestern China's Sichuan province, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. A rain-triggered landslide hit a village in southwest China on Tuesday, killing people and leaving others missing, authorities said. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — A rain-triggered landslide hit a village in southwest China on Tuesday, killing 23 people and leaving two others missing, authorities said.

Rescuers were able to pull one person out from the rubble in Gengdi village in Sichuan province, and four others had minor injuries, the provincial government’s news office said in an online statement.

It added that 71 houses were destroyed and a 5-kilometer (3-mile) stretch of road was damaged in the early morning landslide, which has caused an estimated 160 million yuan ($23.9 million) in direct economic losses.

