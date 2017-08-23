501.5
Kawasaki Frontale beats Urawa Reds 3-1 in ACL quarterfinals

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 9:06 am 08/23/2017 09:06am
KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) — Kawasaki Frontale will go into the second leg of the Asian Champions League quarterfinals with a two-goal lead after Yu Kobayashi scored twice in a 3-1 win over Urawa Reds on Wednesday.

Kobayashi put the hosts ahead in the 33rd minute with a well-taken strike and Elsinho doubled the advantage early in the second half.

Substitute Yuki Muto scored for Urawa in the 76th but Kobayashi sealed the win on a header with five minutes left to put Frontale in control ahead of the return leg on Sept. 13.

The winner will face either Shanghai SIPG or two-time champion Guangzhou Evergrande in the semifinals. Shanghai thrashed Guangzhou 4-0 in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Tuesday.

