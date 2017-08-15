501.5
Jury to get case of men charged in Chinese student’s slaying

August 15, 2017
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jury deliberations are set to begin in the murder trial of two Syracuse men charged with fatally shooting a college student from China during a drug deal robbery last year.

The prosecutors and the defense lawyers for 24-year-old Cameron Isaac and 20-year-old Ninimbe Mitchell made their closing statements Monday in a Syracuse courtroom.

The defendants are charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old Yuan Xiaopeng (YOO’-en SHE’-ow-puhng) on Sept. 30 during a marijuana deal at a suburban Syracuse apartment complex. The victim was enrolled at Syracuse University at the time.

The Post-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2vXIpkn ) the prosecutor described Yuan as “book smart” but “street stupid” when it came to drug deals.

Jurors are expected to get the case Tuesday after the judge gives jury instructions.

