Jury to get case of men charged in Chinese student’s slaying

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jury deliberations are set to begin in the murder trial of two Syracuse men charged with fatally shooting a college student from China during a drug deal robbery last year.

The prosecutors and the defense lawyers for 24-year-old Cameron Isaac and 20-year-old Ninimbe Mitchell made their closing statements Monday in a Syracuse courtroom.

The defendants are charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old Yuan Xiaopeng (YOO’-en SHE’-ow-puhng) on Sept. 30 during a marijuana deal at a suburban Syracuse apartment complex. The victim was enrolled at Syracuse University at the time.

The Post-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2vXIpkn ) the prosecutor described Yuan as “book smart” but “street stupid” when it came to drug deals.

Jurors are expected to get the case Tuesday after the judge gives jury instructions.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.