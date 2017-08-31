501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Japan troops seek record…

Japan troops seek record funds on missile defense against NK

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 1:29 am 08/31/2017 01:29am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Defense Ministry is asking for a record-high budget for fiscal 2018 to bolster missile defense against North Korea’s escalating threats.

The 5.26 trillion yen ($48 billion) request, announced Thursday, involves a 2.5 percent increase. The big chunk of it will cover purchases of missile interceptors with expanded range, altitude and accuracy, such as the ship-to-air SM-3 Block IIA and the surface-to-air PAC-3 MSE.

Fears about North Korea’s missile and nuclear threats have intensified this week after Pyongyang’s latest test launch crossed northern Japan.

The ministry also seeks to add the land-based Aegis Ashore missile defense system, while considering an option of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense.

If approved by parliament, it would be the sixth annual increase under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who ended decadelong defense budget cuts.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?