Japan trade surges in July on strong demand in China, US

TOKYO (AP) — Japan reports it saw strong growth in both exports and imports in July reflecting a recovery in demand in China, Southeast Asia and the U.S.

The data released Thursday showed exports rose more than 13 percent from a year earlier to 6.5 trillion yen ($59 billion) while imports jumped 16 percent to 6.1 trillion yen ($55 billion), helped by a surge in oil and coal shipments.

The trade surplus slipped 17 percent from a year earlier to 419 billion yen ($3.8 billion).

Japan’s exports to the U.S., mainly of cars, car parts and machinery, jumped 11.5 percent to 1.3 trillion yen ($12 billion). Imports climbed 14 percent to 671.7 billion ($6.1 billion), as fish and meat shipments surged.

Oil imports jumped 26 percent year-on-year to 1.2 trillion yen ($11 billion).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.