501.5
India’s central bank cuts key lending rate to 6 percent

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 5:48 am 08/02/2017 05:48am
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank has cuts its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, raising hopes of lower borrowing costs for households as inflation ebbs.

The announcement by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday reduced its repo rate to 6 percent. This is the rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks.

India’s inflation rate declined to a record low of 1.54 percent in June, while the annual rate of growth in factory output fell to 1.7 percent in May from 8 percent a year earlier.

Most industrial groups had been pushing for an interest rate cut to help boost the economy by lowering the cost of borrowing.

