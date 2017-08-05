501.5
Indian boxer offers peace belt after beating Chinese rival

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 2:47 pm 08/05/2017 02:47pm
Indian boxing and WBO Asia-Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender Singh, left, fights with WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion of China Zulpikar Maimaitiali, right, during their fight for the double title in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian boxer Vijender Singh won his fight on Saturday and then offered to give his Chinese opponent’s belt back in a gesture of peace between the two rival nations.

The fight against China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali went all 10 rounds with the 31-year-old Singh declared the winner in a unanimous verdict by the three judges.

Singh successfully defended his WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title and also took his 23-year-old opponent’s WBO Oriental super middleweight belt.

“I don’t want this title. I will give it back to Zulpikar,” Singh said. “I don’t want tension on the border. It’s a message of peace.”

The countries have been involved in a lingering dispute over a contested region high in the Himalayas where China, India and Bhutan meet.

Topics:
