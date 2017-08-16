501.5
India surveying the number of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 3:59 am 08/16/2017 03:59am
NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian Home Ministry official says state authorities are trying to determine the number of Muslim Rohingya refugees living in the country after fleeing persecution in neighboring Myanmar, but there is no immediate plan to deport them.

Last week, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju told Parliament that the government had directed state authorities to identify and deport illegal immigrants, including Rohingya.

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry official said state governments were trying to identify Rohingya. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

More than 14,000 Rohingya living in India are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. According to government estimates, around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims have taken refuge in various parts of the country.

