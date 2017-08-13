501.5
India in charge of the 3rd test; Sri Lanka 19-1 following on

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 8:24 am 08/13/2017 08:24am
Indian players gesture towards team's dressing room as they leave the field at the end of the second day's play of their third cricket test match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — India is in a winning position in the third and final cricket test as Sri Lanka, following on, reached 19 for one at stumps on the second day Sunday.

The hosts still need 333 runs with nine wickets in hand to avoid an innings defeat.

Seam bowler Umesh Yadav bowled Upul Tharanga (7) off the inside edge. Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 12 with night watchman Malinda Puhspakumara yet to score.

Earlier Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets to help India end Sri Lanka’s first innings on 135.

India was dismissed for 487 in its first innings backed by centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya.

India is eyeing a series whitewash having won both the previous tests convincingly.

