Image of Asia: Taking a selfie at Beijing art installation

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 5:47 am 08/09/2017 05:47am
A woman takes selfie with an audio-visual art installation titled "cornerstone" displayed at The Future of Today Exhibition at Today Art Museum in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. The Future of Today Exhibition themed by ".zip" presents artistic works by different artists and shows various expression formats of art inspire people to reflect on existence and future at different dimensions of time and space. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Andy Wong, a woman takes a selfie at an audio-visual art installation in Beijing.

Held at Today Art Museum in the Chinese capital, the exhibition collectively known as “.zip” shows work by different Chinese artists using sound and light.

This image was made with a 24-70mm zoom lens at a shutter speed of 1/60, aperture of f2.8, and ISO 1250

