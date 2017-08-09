Image of Asia: Taking a selfie at Beijing art installation

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Andy Wong, a woman takes a selfie at an audio-visual art installation in Beijing.

Held at Today Art Museum in the Chinese capital, the exhibition collectively known as “.zip” shows work by different Chinese artists using sound and light.

This image was made with a 24-70mm zoom lens at a shutter speed of 1/60, aperture of f2.8, and ISO 1250

