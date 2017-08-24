501.5
Image of Asia: Stray dog runs across Indian honor cordon

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 4:16 am 08/24/2017 04:16am
A stray dog runs across as Indian soldiers await the arrival of Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, for his ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Deuba is on a five-day visit to India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Manish Swarup, a stray dog runs behind Indian soldiers before the start of a ceremonial welcome at the presidential palace in New Delhi.

The soldiers made up the honor guard cordon for Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was being welcomed by Indian President Narendra Modi. Deuba is making a five-day visit to India.

This image was made with a 138mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/500, aperture of f5, and ISO 200.

