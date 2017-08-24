Image of Asia: Stray dog runs across Indian honor cordon

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Manish Swarup, a stray dog runs behind Indian soldiers before the start of a ceremonial welcome at the presidential palace in New Delhi.

The soldiers made up the honor guard cordon for Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who was being welcomed by Indian President Narendra Modi. Deuba is making a five-day visit to India.

___

This image was made with a 138mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/500, aperture of f5, and ISO 200.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.