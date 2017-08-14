501.5
Image of Asia: Flooded villagers paddle for drinking water

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 10:07 am 08/14/2017 10:07am
Flood affected Indian villagers move on a banana raft to collect drinking water at Murkata village, east of Gauhati, north eastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed landslides and floods that killed dozens of people in recent days and displaced millions more across northern India, southern Nepal and Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Anupam Nath, flood-affected Indian villagers use a makeshift raft to collect drinking water in Murkata village in northeastern Assam state.

Heavy monsoon rains have unleashed landslides and floods that killed at least 173 people in recent days and displaced millions more across northern India, southern Nepal and Bangladesh.

This image was made with a 300mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/400, aperture of f5.6, and ISO 400

