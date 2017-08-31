Image of Asia: A blur of ribbons on Malaysia’s independence

In this photo made with a slow shutter speed by Associated Press photographer Daniel Chan, Malaysian students wave ribbons with the national colors during the 60th National Day celebrations at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur.

“Merdeka” is Malay for independence. The Federation of Malaya became independent from British colonial rule on Aug. 31, 1957.

___

This image was made with a 400mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/25, aperture of f32, and ISO 800.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.