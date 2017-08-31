501.5
Image of Asia: A blur of ribbons on Malaysia’s independence

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 2:50 am 08/31/2017 02:50am
Malaysian students waves ribbons with the national colors during the 60th National Day celebrations at the Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Aug. 31 marks the day that the Federation of Malaya gained its independence from the British in 1957. (AP Photo/Daniel Chan)

In this photo made with a slow shutter speed by Associated Press photographer Daniel Chan, Malaysian students wave ribbons with the national colors during the 60th National Day celebrations at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur.

“Merdeka” is Malay for independence. The Federation of Malaya became independent from British colonial rule on Aug. 31, 1957.

This image was made with a 400mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/25, aperture of f32, and ISO 800.

