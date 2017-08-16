Hong Kong’s Cathay posts $262M 1H loss on fierce competition

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific is reporting another loss as fierce competition from rivals took a further toll.

The airline said Wednesday that it lost 2.1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($262 million) in the first six months of the year, compared with a HK$353 million profit from the previous year.

It said revenue was nearly flat at HK$45.9 billion ($5.7 billion).

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s biggest carrier, has been struggling financially.

Earlier this year it announced it was embarking on sweeping layoffs after posting its first annual loss in nearly a decade.

The company said in May it would axe almost 600 jobs, including 190 managers, from its 16,500-strong workforce in its biggest round of cuts since 1998.

