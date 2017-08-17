Hong Kong activist Wong braces for possible prison sentence

HONG KONG (AP) — Young Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and two other student leaders of huge pro-democracy protests in 2014 braced for a court decision Thursday that could send them to prison.

The three-judge panel is due to issue its ruling on a prosecution request for stiffer sentences following a lower court decision that let them avoid prison.

The three were found guilty of leading or encouraging an illegal rally in September 2014 that kicked off the demonstrations known as the “Umbrella Movement.”

“People united will never be defeated,” Wong told the media outside the courthouse before the hearing flanked by his co-convicted. He vowed they would continue “this long battle” for freedom and democracy.

“Time is on our side and one day Hong Kong will be a place we can determine our own future. We long Hong Kong,” he said into a microphone as a rival, pro-Beijing protester chanted, also on a microphone, nearby.

Wong became famous for his role in the protests because he was just 17 and still in high school at the time. Youthful activists brought major thoroughfares to a standstill for 11 weeks to protest Beijing’s plan to restrict elections in the Chinese-ruled former British colony.

Wong and Nathan Law, a student leader who was elected last year to the legislature, were sentenced to community service last year while a third activist, Alex Chow, was given a suspended three-week prison sentence.

But the appeal judges at the High Court were expected to send them to prison, following their decision in a similar case this week involving 13 activists given eight to 13 months’ jail time after their original community service sentences were overturned.

Wong was girding for such a possibility. He said on a local radio show this week that he expected a similar punishment and tweeted to his followers that they shouldn’t abandon the movement.

“When those of us who face jail time have yet to give up, how can the rest of you give up?” he wrote, and also tweeted that he promised to keep up with his studies.

The case is the latest to raise fears that Hong Kong’s independent judiciary is under threat as the city’s Beijing-backed government uses the courts to clamp down on the opposition. Since legislative elections in September, the courts have disqualified from office half a dozen pro-democracy lawmakers, including Law, for having turned their oath-taking into apparent protests against Beijing.

AP writer Louise Watt in Beijing contributed to this report.

