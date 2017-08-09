501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Guam's worries grow as…

Guam’s worries grow as tensions rise between US, North Korea

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 5:46 am 08/09/2017 05:46am
Share
FILE - In this undated file photo distributed by the North Korean government on May 22, 2017, a solid-fuel "Pukguksong-2" missile lifts off during its launch test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea said Wednesday that it was examining operational plans for attacking Guam, an angry reaction to U.N. punishment for recent North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile tests and a U.S. suggestion about preparations for possible preventive attacks to stop the North’s nuclear weapons program. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Residents of the tiny Pacific island of Guam say they’re afraid of being caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea after Pyongyang announced it was examining plans for attacking the strategically important U.S. territory.

Though local officials downplayed any threat, some people who live on the island say they can no longer shrug off the idea of being a potential target.

A 37-year-old bus driver said he’s worried about his son and feels like moving off the island.

Guam is used to the threats from North Korea but advances in the country’s nuclear program paired with fiery rhetoric from President Donald Trump has heightened worries of a conflict between the nuclear-armed nations.

Guam became a U.S. territory in 1898 during the Spanish-American War.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?