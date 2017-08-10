501.5
Guam’s residents concerned but have faith in US military

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 4:26 am 08/10/2017 04:26am
A family plays in the sand in Tumon, Guam on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. The small U.S. territory of Guam has become a focal point after North Korea's army threatened to use ballistic missiles to create an "enveloping fire" around the island. The exclamation came after President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen." (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The tiny U.S. territory of Guam feels a strong sense of patriotism and confidence in the American military, which has an enormous presence on the Pacific island. But residents are increasingly worried over Washington’s escalating war of words with North Korea.

The people of Guam woke up Thursday to another pointed threat from Pyongyang, which vowed to complete a plan to attack waters near the island by mid-August.

Like other U.S. territories, Guam has a sometimes complicated relationship with the U.S. mainland but many across the island say despite the threats and concerns they feel reassured and protected by the military — especially in times of tense, geopolitical sparring.

Guam is home to 7,000 U.S. troops and is armed with a U.S. Army’s defense system, which can intercept missiles.

