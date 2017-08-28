501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Government says 1 dead,…

Government says 1 dead, 37 missing in south China landslide

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 3:35 am 08/28/2017 03:35am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A landslide Monday buried dozens of homes in southern China, killing one person and leaving 37 missing, the local government said.

The side of a mountain crashed down on the homes of 34 families on the outskirts of the city of Bijie around midday, the Guizhou provincial government said on its microblog.

It said rescue teams had been dispatched along with tents, blankets and other emergency supplies.

There was no immediate word on the cause, although southern China has been battered in recent days by a pair of typhoons bringing heavy rain that can saturate soil and destabilize steep land.

The storms caused more than a dozen deaths in the casino hub of Macau and southern China’s Guangdong province over the last week.

Mountainous Guizhou is one of China’s poorest provinces and the provincial government estimated losses at more than 5.1 million yuan ($768,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?