Getaway driver guilty of robbery in death of Chinese student

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 2:56 pm 08/17/2017 02:56pm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A getaway driver has been convicted of robbery but acquitted of murder in the drug-deal killing of a Syracuse University student from China.

The Post-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2vGWDoH) 20-year-old Ninimbe Mitchell faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced for the robbery of 23-year-old Yuan Xiaopeng (YOO’-en SHE’-ow-puhng). Mitchell would have faced up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

Prosecutors say Mitchell drove his 24-year-old cousin Cameron Isaac to a suburban Syracuse apartment complex Sept. 30 so Isaac could buy marijuana from Yuan, a junior from Qingdao (cheeng-DOW’) studying mathematics.

Isaac was accused of robbing and shooting Yuan, and he was convicted Tuesday by the same jury of first-degree murder.

The defense argued Mitchell didn’t know Isaac was going to rob or kill the victim.

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

Topics:
