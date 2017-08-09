501.5
GE closing Rochester plant, work being moved to China

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:35 am 08/09/2017 10:35am
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — General Electric says it will close its manufacturing facility in Rochester next year and the work will be moved to China.

Boston-based GE announced Tuesday that its plant in the Rochester Science Park will close by June. The company didn’t say how many people work at the facility, but GE officials say less than 100 employees will be impacted.

The Rochester plant assembles electronic boards. GE officials say the work will be moved to China, where it will be done by a GE partner supplier, St. Petersburg, Florida-based Jabil.

Company officials say workers losing their jobs will receive severance pay and tuition reimbursement.

