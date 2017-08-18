Fight Schedule

Aug. 18

At Ponce, Puerto Rico (ESPN), Alberto Machado vs. Carlos Morales, 10, junior lightweights.

Aug. 19

At Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. (ESPN2), Terence Crawford vs. Julius Indongo, 12, for Crawford’s WBO World/WBC and Indongo’s IBF/WBA junior welterweight titles; Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Craig Baker, 10, light heavyweights; Mike Reed vs. Robert Frankel, 10, welterweights; Nicholas Walters vs. Arturo Santos Reyes, 10, super featherweights; Mike Alvarado vs. Sidney Siqueira, 10, welterweights.

Aug. 22

At Sam’s Town Hotel, Las Vegas (FS1), Mickey Bey vs. Anthony Peterson, 10, lightweights; Juan Carlos Payano vs. Alexis Santiago, 10, bantamweights.

Aug. 25

At Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, Okla. (FS1), Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Tureano Johnson, 12, middleweights; Immanuwel Aleem vs. Hugo Centeno Jr., 10, middleweights.

Aug. 26

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. (HBO), Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai, 12, for the vacant WBO World junior middleweight title; Rey Vargas vs. Ronny Rios, 12, for Vargas’ WBC World super bantamweight title; Joet Gonzalez vs. Deivis Bassa, 10, featherweights.

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, 12, junior middleweights; Gervonta Davis vs. Roman Martinez, 12, for Davis’ IBF junior lightweight title; Shawn Porter vs. Thomas Dulorme, 12, welterweights.

Aug. 27

At Kumamoto, Japan, Tatsuya Fukuhara vs. Ryuya Yamanaka, 12, for Fukuhara’s WBO World strawweight title.

Sept. 3

At Kyoto, Japan, Shun Kubo vs. Daniel Roman, 12, for Kubo’s WBA World junior featherweight title.

Sept. 8

At The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas (SHO), David Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril, 12, for the vacant WBC super middleweight title; J’Leon Love vs. Abraham Han, 10, super middleweights; Caleb Plant vs. Alan Campa, 10, super middleweights.

Sept. 9

At Berlin, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck, 12, for Usyk’s WBO World cruiserweight title.

At Los Angeles, David Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril, 12, for the vacant WBC World super middleweight title.

At StubHub Center, Carson City, Calif., Wisaksil Wangek vs. Roman Gonzalez, 12, for Gonzalez’s WBC World super flyweight title; Naoya Inoue vs. Antonio Nieves, 12, for Inoue’s WBO World super flyweight title; Carlos Cuadras vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, 12, super flyweights.

Sept. 13

At Osaka, Japan, Yukinori Oguni vs. Ryosuke Iwasa, 12, for Oguni’s IBF junior featherweight title; Kosei Tanaka vs. Rangsan Chayanram, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO World junior flyweight title.

Sept. 16

At Cebu City, Philippines, Milan Melindo vs. Hekkie Budler, 12, for Melindo’s IBF junior flyweight title.

At London, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Willie Monroe Jr., 12, for Saunders WBO World middleweight title.

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin’s WBC World/WBA Super World/IBF/IBO middleweight titles; Diego De La Hoya vs. Randy Caballero, 12, junior featherweights; Antonio Orozco vs Roberto Oritz, 10, junior welterweights.

Sept. 22

At Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz., Oscar Valdez vs. Genesis Servania, 12, for Valdez’s WBO World featherweight title; Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jessie Hart, 12, for Ramirez’s WBO World super middleweight title.

Sept. 23

At Machester, England, Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury, 12, for Parker’s WBO World heavyweight title.

At the Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (HBO), Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell, 12, for Linares’ WBA World lightweight title.

Sept. 26

At Cannery Casino & Hotel, Las Vegas (FS1), Eduard Ramirez vs. Leduan Barthelemy, 10, featherweights.

Sept. 30

At Riga, Latvia, Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez, 12 for Briedis’ WBC World cruiserweight title.

Oct. 5

Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn., Vaughn Alexander vs. Elvin Ayala, 10, middleweights.

Oct. 7

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (SHO), Leo Santa Cruz, vs. Abner Mares, 12, for Santa Cruz’s WBA Super World featherweight title.

Oct. 14

At London, George Groves vs. Jamie Cox, 12, for Groves’ WBA Super World super middleweight title.

Oct. 21

At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Ryan Burnett vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov, 12, for Burnett’s IBF and Zhakiyanov’s WBA Super World bantamweight titles.

Oct. 22

At Tokyo, Hassan N’Dam vs. Ryota Murata, 12, for N’dam’s WBA World middleweight title.

Oct. 31

At TBA, United States, Jessie Magdaleno vs. Cesar Juarez, 12, for Magdaleno’s WBO World junior featherweight title; Artur Beterbiev vs. Enrico Koelling, 12, light heavyweights.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.