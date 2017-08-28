501.5
Suspect in abduction of Chinese scholar set to be in court

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 9:16 am 08/28/2017 09:16am
Lifeng Ye, seated-center, is comforted by her son Xinyang Zhang, left, and Xiaolin Hou, right, after a news conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana, Ill., Tuesday Aug. 22, 2017. Lifeng Ye, is the mother, Xinyang Zhang is the younger brother, and Xiaolin Hou is the boyfriend of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang who went missing on June 9. (Rick Danzl/News-Gazette via AP)

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The suspect in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial status hearing.

Lawyers for Brendt Christensen indicated before Monday’s hearing that they’ll ask the federal judge overseeing the case in Urbana to delay the trial date. It’s currently scheduled to start Sept. 12. Requests by defense attorneys for more time to go through evidence are common.

Yingying Zhang disappeared June 9, weeks after arriving at the central Illinois campus. The 26-year-old was doing research in agricultural sciences and expected to begin work on her doctorate in the fall.

Investigators say they believe she’s dead. Her body’s hasn’t been found.

Christensen is suspected of abducting her in Urbana while she was going to sign an apartment lease.

