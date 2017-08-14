501.5
Dozens rally in Guam for peace amid North Korea threats

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 4:23 pm 08/14/2017 04:23pm
Guam residents hold "people for peace" as about a hundred people gathered at Chief Kepuha Park, in Hagatna, Guam for a rally for peace Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The U.S. territory has been the subject of threats from North Korea in its escalating war of words with the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.(AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Dozens held signs and waved Guam’s flag during a rally for peace in the U.S. territory.

Monday’s demonstration came days after North Korea threatened to fire four intermediate-range missiles into the ocean near Guam. The protest also followed a week of heated exchanges between Pyongyang and Washington.

Participants chanted “Peace, not war, that’s what our island is for.” Demonstrators sang Guam’s hymn and blew kulo or shell trumpets.

Melvin Won Pat-Borja says many people in the community are frustrated, scared and worried. The 35-year-old says it’s not a good feeling to have your life threatened.

Last week President Donald Trump declared the U.S. military “locked and loaded” and said he was ready to unleash “fire and fury” if North Korea continued to threaten the United States.

