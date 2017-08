TOKYO (AP) — In a story about Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Aug. 22, The Associated Press wrote: “Kono said a 2015 agreement (with South Korea) on World War II Japanese military sex slaves, known as ‘comfort women,’ had settled the issue and ruled out further review.” Kono did not personally use the term “sex slaves.”

