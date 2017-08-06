501.5
Chinese official fired for not fighting extremism

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 5:17 am 08/06/2017 05:17am
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has dismissed an official who oversaw a portion of the northwestern Muslim region of Xinjiang on charges including that he failed to do enough to fight extremism.

The ruling party’s top discipline body accused Zhang Jinbiao, the party secretary for Hotan, of “serious violations,” including failing to carry out anti-terrorism work and improperly accepting gifts.

A statement dated Saturday from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection gave no details of the accusations but said Zhang’s failure to carry out anti-extremism work had “serious consequences.”

Thousands of Chinese officials accused of financial offenses have been snared in a marathon anti-graft crackdown. But accusations of failing to carry out political duties such as anti-terrorism work are rare.

