501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Chinese newspaper warns Trump…

Chinese newspaper warns Trump risks ‘trade war’

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 12:36 am 08/14/2017 12:36am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese state newspaper has warned President Donald Trump “could trigger a trade war” if he goes ahead with plans to launch an investigation into whether China is stealing U.S. technology.

In a commentary written by a researcher at a Commerce Ministry think tank, the China Daily said Trump’s possible decision to launch an investigation, which an official says he will announce Monday, could “intensify tensions,” especially over intellectual property.

The official told reporters on Saturday the president would order for his trade office to look into whether to launch an investigation under the Trade Act of 1975 of possible Chinse theft of U.S. technology and intellectual property.

The Chinese government has yet to comment on the announcement.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?