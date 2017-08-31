501.5
Chinese charged over botched medical procedure in Sydney

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 6:36 am 08/31/2017 06:36am
SYDNEY (AP) — Officials say a Chinese woman with no Australian medical license has been arrested for administering an anesthetic to a customer at a Sydney beauty salon who then suffered cardiac arrest.

They said the woman, Shao Jie, was charged with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger the life of the customer during the breast procedure Wednesday at the Medi Beauty Laser and Contour Clinic. She faces a possible penalty of 20 years in jail.

The customer, Jean Huang, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The prosecutor told the court Shao had admitted in a police interview that she had administered an anesthetic despite not being a licensed medical practitioner in Australia.

