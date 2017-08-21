501.5
China’s Great Wall weighing bid for Fiat Chrysler Jeep unit

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017
BEIJING (AP) — Two employees of Chinese SUV maker Great Wall Motors say it is considering making a bid for Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep unit.

The public relations director for Great Wall’s Haval SUV brand, Zhao Lijia, said Monday the company “has this intention” when asked about a report by Automotive News that the Chinese automaker wants to buy Jeep. An employee of the press office for the company headquarters, who would give only his surname, Zhang, said, “Yes, we are interested in Jeep.”

Zhao and Zhang said they had no other details when asked about a possible price.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has said the company is for sale. He said in April that Jeep and Chrysler’s Ram truck brand are strong enough to stand alone as separate businesses.

