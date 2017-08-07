501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China's export, import growth…

China’s export, import growth weaken in July

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 11:23 pm 08/07/2017 11:23pm
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade growth weakened in July in a negative sign for the country’s economic growth and global demand.

Customs data on Tuesday showed growth in exports decelerated to 7.2 percent from June’s 11.3 percent. Imports rose 11 percent, down from the previous month’s 17.2 percent.

Forecasters have warned Chinese economic growth is likely to slow this year, dampening demand for foreign goods, as controls imposed on bank lending to slow a rise in debt take hold.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?