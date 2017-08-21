501.5
China to relaunch the world’s fastest bullet trains

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 12:47 am 08/21/2017 12:47am
BEIJING (AP) — China is relaunching the world’s fastest bullet trains, running at 350 kilometers (217 miles) per hour.

The trains will service the route from Beijing to Shanghai starting next month, making the 1,250-kilometer (777-mile) journey in just 4 hours, 30 minutes. Other routes are being added.

China first ran trains at 350 kilometers per hour in August 2008, but cut speeds back to 250-300 kilometers per hour in 2011 following a two-train collision near the city of Wenzhou that killed 40 people and injured 191.

China has laid more than 20,000 kilometers (12,400 miles) of high-speed rail, with a target of adding another 10,000 kilometers (6,214 miles) by 2020.

China has spent an estimated $360 billion on high-speed rail, building by far the largest network in the world.

