501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China merging state-owned energy giants

China merging state-owned energy giants

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 4:56 am 08/28/2017 04:56am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says it will merge two of its biggest coal and power companies amid a campaign to make state industry that dominates the economy more efficient and profitable.

The merger announced Monday will bring together Guodian Group, a utility operator with interests in coal, with Shenhua Group, the world’s biggest coal producer.

Beijing is in the midst of a marathon campaign to make state companies that dominate industries including coal, power, steel and chemicals more efficient through mergers.

The government also is trying to shrink a bloated Chinese coal industry and shrink a supply glut that has depressed prices, but Monday’s announcement gave no indication whether Guodian and Shenhua plan to reduce production.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?