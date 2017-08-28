501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China law threatens 15…

China law threatens 15 days of jail for improper anthem use

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 5:08 am 08/28/2017 05:08am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A proposed Chinese law threatens those making inappropriate use of the country’s national anthem with up to 15 days in jail.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the draft legislation would make it illegal to play the anthem at funerals and on other “improper” occasions, as well as to “maliciously” modify its wording.

Settings at which the anthem can be played include political gatherings, flag-raising ceremonies, important diplomatic occasions and major sport events.

The law was given a second hearing Monday by the standing committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature. Passage in a third hearing is required for it to become law.

The legislation comes during a surge in patriotic sentiment under President Xi Jinping, who has pursued broadened economic growth and a muscular foreign policy.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?