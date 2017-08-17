501.5
Cambodian medic who spread HIV asks for court’s mercy

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 7:24 am 08/17/2017 07:24am
Yem Chrin, center, an unlicensed medical practitioner, is escorted by prison guards to waiting transportation outside an appeals court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Yem, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison after finding him responsible for infecting more than 100 villagers with HIV by reusing sanitized syringes, told the appeals court that he regretted the mistake and he did not intend to infect the victims. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An unlicensed Cambodian medical practitioner who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for infecting more than 100 villagers with HIV has told an appeals court he only sought to provide care and acknowledged his mistake in reusing syringes.

The court in the northwestern province of Battambang in December 2015 found Yem Chrin guilty of cruel behavior resulting in death, intentionally spreading HIV and practicing medicine without a license. He is seeking a reduction of his sentence to 10 years. The court ‘s verdict is due Sept. 8.

Yem Chrin told the court in Phnom Penh Thursday that he reused disposable syringes and needles because it was difficult to get new ones and he didn’t know they could spread the infection.

