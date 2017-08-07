Asian markets climb on momentum from upbeat US jobs report

TOKYO (AP) — Shares rose in Asia in early Monday trading after last week’s report of strong gains in U.S. payrolls. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.6 percent to 20,075.21 as the yen slipped slightly against the U.S. dollar. A weaker yen enhances the overseas earnings of manufacturers when they are brought back to Japan.

KEEPING SCORE: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent to 27,652.60 and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.5 percent at 2,408.37. The S&P ASX 200 in Australia rose 1 percent to 5,776.50, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,256.68. India’s Sensex was flat at 32,338.96. Taiwan’s benchmark jumped 0.7 percent, and shares in Southeast Asia were mixed.

WALL STREET LAST WEEK: Banks, technology companies and other stocks climbed Friday after the Department of Labor said U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in July. Investors sold government bonds and bet that interest rates are going to rise, which lets banks make more money on loans. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 0.2 percent to 2,476.83. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.3 percent to 22,092.81, its ninth gain in a row. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2 percent to 6,351.56 and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 0.5 percent to 1,412.32.

ANALYST VIEWPOINT: “U.S. equity market and currency inched up hand-in-hand on positive jobs data last Friday, helping up global markets. Asian bourses are expected to play catch-up at the start of a packed trading week while keeping a keen eye on the flurry of events and data releases,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude shed 7 cents to $49.51 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 55 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $49.58 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, also fell 7 cents, to $52.35 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The U.S. dollar was flat at 110.68 yen after trading near 111 yen on Friday. The euro climbed to $1.1802 from $1.1774.

