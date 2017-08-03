501.5
Global shares fall as Apple’s glossy earnings effect fades

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 5:02 am 08/03/2017 05:02am
A man hurries past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Asian markets mostly fell Thursday as the rally from news of Apple's strong earnings that spurred record highs for the Dow Jones industrial average faded. Myriad worries over China's rising debt, weaker commodity prices and possible rising tensions between Beijing and Washington overshadowed regional markets. (AP Photo/Sherry Zheng)

TOKYO (AP) — Global markets mostly fell Thursday as the rally from news of Apple’s strong earnings that spurred record highs for the Dow Jones industrial average faded. Myriad worries over China’s rising debt, weaker commodity prices and possible rising tensions between Beijing and Washington overshadowed Asian markets.

KEEPING SCORE: France’s CAC 40 fell 0.3 percent in early trading to 5,091.94, while Germany’s DAX was down 0.5 percent at 12,120.19. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent to 7,394.07. U.S. shares were also set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.1 percent at 21,938.0. S&P 500 futures were also lower, down nearly 0.2 percent to 2,469.70.

ASIA’S DAY: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 percent to finish at 20,029.26. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2 percent to 5,735.10. South Korea’s Kospi sank 1.7 percent to 2,386.85. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.3 percent to 27,531.01, while the Shanghai Composite skidded 0.4 percent to 3,272.93. India’s Sensex fell 0.5 percent to 32,310.37 and markets in Southeast Asia also dropped.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 9 cents to $49.50 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 43 cents to $49.59 overnight. Brent crude, the international standard, added 20 cents to $52.56 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar was unchanged at 110.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.1838 from $1.1856.

Topics:
