AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Supporters of an Indian quasi-religious sect leader torched a fire brigade truck after deadly riots broke out after a court convicted the guru of raping two of his followers. Mobs also attacked journalists and set fire to government buildings and railway stations.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, commuters in Seoul walked past army personnel participating in drills for joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises that North Korea called a provocation. North Korea on Saturday fired short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.

The damaged port aft hull of the USS John S. McCain was visible while it was docked at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base. Divers searched for missing sailors after the destroyer collided with an oil tanker, flooding compartments.

The carcass of a tiger lay in floodwaters at Kaziranga National Park in the Indian state of Assam. Deadly landslides and flooding are common across South Asia during the summer monsoon season, which stretches from June to September.

