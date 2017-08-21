AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Villagers waited for relief supplies on what was left of a road washed away by floodwaters in Morigaon district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Heavy monsoon rains have caused landslides and floods that killed hundreds of people and displaced millions more across northern India, southern Nepal and Bangladesh.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, the U.S. chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, met with Chinese State Counselor Yang Jiechi in Beijing. Dunford was on a regional visit to Asia.

Sayoko Furuta, 93, was overcome with emotion as she was covered with a Japanese flag owned by her brother Sadao Yasue, who was killed in the Pacific during World War II, during a ceremony in Higashishirakawa, Japan. Former U.S. Marine Marvin Strombo returned the calligraphy-covered flag he took from the fallen Japanese soldier 73 years ago back to Yasue’s family.

An Indian naval band marched at the historic Red Fort to celebrate Independence Day in New Delhi. India marked the 70th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule.

