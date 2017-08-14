AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Villagers carried the body of Abid Hamid Mir, as his aunt embraced him, during his funeral in Hajin, north of Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Thousands of people attended the funerals of three suspected rebels killed in a gunbattle with government forces in the disputed region.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho was greeted by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Southeast Asian foreign ministers meeting in Manila, Philippines. Bolstered by new U.N. sanctions, the United States and North Korea’s neighbors joined in a fresh attempt to isolate Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs, in a global campaign cheered by President Donald Trump.

A family relaxed on the beach in Tumon, Guam, as North Korea threatened to fire a volley of missiles toward the major U.S. military hub and home to 160,000 American civilians.

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrived for his trial in Seoul, South Korea. Prosecutors asked the court to convict the billionaire Samsung heir of bribery and other crimes and sentence him to 12 years in prison.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.