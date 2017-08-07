501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 12:05 am 08/07/2017 12:05am
Share
In this Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, a military band conductor rehearses ahead a ceremony to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China's President Xi Jinping has issued a tough line on national sovereignty amid multiple disputes with his country’s neighbors, saying China will never permit any loss of territory. Xi’s declaration came during a nearly one-hour speech Tuesday in Beijing marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool, File)

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a tough line on national sovereignty amid multiple territorial disputes with his country’s neighbors, saying China will never permit the loss of “any piece” of its land to outsiders. Xi’s declaration came during a nearly one-hour speech in Beijing marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffled his Cabinet, seeking to repair his tattered approval ratings by installing well-known moderates in key roles. Abe said he would focus on bread-and-butter issues such as jobs, a pledge he’s made in the past only to prioritize conservative issues such as amending the constitution.

Southeast Asian foreign ministers linked hands at the opening of annual meetings of the region’s top diplomats and their Asian and Western counterparts.

Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra blasted volcanic ash as high as 4.2 kilometers (2.6 miles), one of its biggest eruptions in the past several months of high activity.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News White House World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?