Afghan official: Taliban suicide car bombing kills 1

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least one person was killed when a Taliban suicide bomber detonated his vehicle full of explosives near a military checkpoint in northeastern Kunduz province.

Mufoz Akbari, spokesman for the regional police chief, says two others were wounded in the attack, which took place just before noon on Tuesday in the province’s Chardara district.

Akbari says the bomber likely planned to enter the provincial capital, Kunduz, but got detained at the checkpoint where he then carried out the attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to the media.

In recent years, the city of Kunduz twice fell into the hands of the Taliban before Afghan forces retook it. Since then, there have been scores of attacks.

