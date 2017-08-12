501.5
Afghan official: 13 civilians killed in battle in the north

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 4:33 am 08/12/2017 04:33am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 13 civilians, including women and children, have been killed after their house was hit by mortars during a battle in northern Faryab province.

Gen. Dilawer Shah Dilawer, Faryab provincial police chief, said Saturday that three other civilians were wounded after two mortars hit the house Friday evening.

Dilawer says it isn’t clear who targeted the house in Dawlat Abad district — the Taliban or Afghan National Security Forces. He said a delegation has been sent to the area to find out more about the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.

Faryab province has witnessed an increase in violence in recent months and both sides have been accused of targeting civilians.

