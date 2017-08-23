501.5
74 injured as train derails in north India

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 1:28 am 08/23/2017 01:28am
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 74 people were injured after a train derailed in Uttar Pradesh, the second train accident in the northern Indian state in the last three days, officials said Wednesday.

The Kafiyat Express derailed at 2:40 a.m. when a truck carrying sand for construction overturned on the tracks near Auraiya town.

Senior state government official Arvind Kumar said the train driver was forced to brake and the impact caused eight coaches and the engine to go off the rails.

On Sunday, 23 people were killed after 14 coaches of a train derailed in a different part of the state. An investigation has been ordered into that accident.

Accidents are relatively common on India’s huge but badly maintained railway network. The government-run rail network operates 9,000 passenger trains and carries some 23 million passengers every day but safety has been a concern amid a spate of accidents.

