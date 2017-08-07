Train partly derails in India’s 3rd rail accident in 10 days

NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger train partly derailed Tuesday morning in western India, the third rail accident in the country in 10 days.

There were no casualties or injuries immediately reported, railway spokesman A.K. Jain said. Rescuers were working to pull out people who were trapped in the toppled train engine and seven coaches lying on their sides.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment near the populous city of Thane, in the state of Maharashtra. The west Indian district near the commercial capital of Mumbai has suffered heavy rains over the past two days, which Jain said may have affected the track.

Railway authorities have ordered an investigation into the accident, which occurred 10 days after five cars of an express train jumped the track in northern India, killing 22. A few days later, another train derailed in northern India, leaving 81 people injured.

Accidents are common on India’s massive but aging railway network. Safety standards have been an ongoing concern on the state-run system, which operates 9,000 passenger trains and carries some 23 million passengers every day.

