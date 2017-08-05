501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 5-story building collapses in…

5-story building collapses in India, killing at least 4

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 1:44 am 08/31/2017 01:44am
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say four people have been killed and at least 30 are trapped in a building that collapsed after torrential rains lashed western India.

Rescue workers, police and local residents helped pull 13 people out of the rubble when the five-story building in Mumbai crashed early Thursday.

Rescue operations were under way to rescue those trapped in the debris, police said.

Thousands of Mumbai buildings that are more than 100 years old are at risk of collapse, their foundations weakened partly by some of the heaviest rainfall that the city has had in more than 15 years.

Building collapses are common in India during the monsoon season, which is June to September. High demand and lax regulations encourage some builders to use substandard materials or add unauthorized extra floors.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?