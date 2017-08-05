501.5
5 dead, scores injured as violence erupts across northern India’s Haryana state after court convicts guru of 2002 rape

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 7:30 am 08/25/2017 07:30am
PANCHKULA, India (AP) — 5 dead, scores injured as violence erupts across northern India’s Haryana state after court convicts guru of 2002 rape.

