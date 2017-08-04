501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 4 Pakistani army officers…

4 Pakistani army officers killed in shootout with militants

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 1:40 am 08/09/2017 01:40am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says an army major and three other officers have been killed in a shootout with militants in the country’s tribal region bordering Afghanistan.

In a statement, the military said one militant blew himself up and another was shot and killed in the early Wednesday raid on a home in the Dir tribal region. It said the slain officers included an intelligence officer.

The military said one militant was also captured in the raid.

The statement provided no additional details and only said the raid foiled a possible major militant attack.

The latest troop casualties came weeks after the army launched an operation against militants in another Khyber tribal region in the northwest to prevent insurgents from carrying out cross-border attacks in Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?