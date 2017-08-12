501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 35 children die in…

35 children die in Indian hospital in 3 days

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 2:26 am 08/12/2017 02:26am
Share

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children’s ward.

District Magistrate Rajiv Rautela denied that the lack of oxygen had caused the deaths, saying the children died of natural causes in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh state.

Parents said oxygen supply to the ward ran out Thursday night and patients’ families were given self-inflating bags to help the children breathe.

Rautela said Saturday that the hospital owed 6.8 million rupees ($106,000) to the company that supplies the oxygen.

Some of the children had been treated for encephalitis, a disease which preys on the young and malnourished and is rampant in the state during the monsoon.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?