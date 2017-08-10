501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 10-year jail sentence sought…

10-year jail sentence sought for female Indonesian militant

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 4:28 am 08/23/2017 04:28am
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Prosecutors say a female would-be suicide bomber should spend 10 years in prison for plotting an attack in Indonesia’s capital.

Dian Yulia Novi was among four suspected militants arrested in December after police detected a plot to bomb a guard-changing ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

Chief prosecutor Juhana Nurhisyam told the East Jakarta District Court that Novi, a former migrant worker in Singapore and Taiwan who is nine months’ pregnant, admitted during her trial that she took orders from Bahrun Naim, an Indonesian with the Islamic State group in Syria accused of orchestrating several attacks in Indonesia.

Police say Novi planned to detonate a 3-kilogram (6.6-pound) bomb that would have exploded as crowds of people gathered to watch the ceremony, a popular family attraction in Jakarta.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?