Vietnam court tries woman for posting anti-state content

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese court was holding a trial Tuesday of a woman who posted articles and videos online that were described as anti-state propaganda.

The trial of Tran Thi Nga, 40, was expected to last a day, said a court official in the northern province of Ha Nam who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing policy.

State media say Nga was arrested in January while she was accessing the internet to post a number of video clips and articles that oppose the state.

Human Rights Watch has called for her immediate release.

“The Vietnamese government consistently goes to extremes to silence its critics, targeting activists like Tran Thi Nga with bogus charges that carry a long prison sentence, and subjecting their families to harassment and abuse,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a statement Monday.

On Monday, the Nghe An province police said on its website it had arrested Le Dinh Luong, 51, who “often had acts that aim at overthrowing the people’s government and causing security and public order disturbances” in the central province.

Nga’s trial in Ha Nam some 60 kilometers south of Hanoi comes a month after a court in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa sentenced prominent blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh to 10 years in prison for conducting anti-state propaganda.

Vietnam opened up the country to foreign trade and investment three decades ago and has maintained one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, but the Communist-ruled government has almost no tolerance to dissent.

International human rights groups and some Western governments often criticize Vietnam for jailing people for peacefully expressing their views, but Hanoi says only law-breakers are punished.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.